Not every actor who enters the film industry turns out to be a superstar. There are some who find it difficult to make it big in the industry. Do you know many such failed actors didn’t lose hope and managed to carve out impressive careers in other fields? Many such people who left the industry are now successful entrepreneurs. Today, we will take a look at some of these personalities.

Kumar Gaurav

Kumar Gaurav made his debut in the film industry with the movie Love Story as the male lead. He became an overnight sensation with that film, but couldn’t continue the success streak with his upcoming films. Not deterred by this, he started a travel business in Maldives and is doing well in life.

Sandali Sinha

Sandali made her debut in the entertainment industry with the television series Tanha and was even nominated for many awards. Her acting was appreciated in films like Pinjar: Beyond Boundaries and Tum Bin… Love Will Find A Way. Despite these hits, Sandali failed to get recognition and bid adieu to showbiz. Now, Sandali is the co-owner of the bakery brand Country Of Origin with her husband Kiran Salaskar.

Mayuri Kango

By essaying key roles in films like Naseem, Papa Kehte Hain and Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Mayuri Kango managed to attain fame. This lasted only for a very short period of time. Now, reportedly, she is the industry head at Google India and earning a huge salary as well.

Sahil Khan

Social media users remember Sahil Khan from the film Style. He essayed important roles in some other films as well, but he could not secure a place for himself in Bollywood. Despite facing failure, this was not the end of Sahil’s journey. He decided to carve out a career in the field of fitness. He is now a popular fitness influencer. He also owns many gyms across the nation. His lavish lifestyle has often grabbed everyone’s attention on social media.

