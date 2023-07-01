Kumaran, Who Taught Dance To Aamir Khan, Conferred With Tamil Nadu Award

The Kalaimamani Awards, conferred by Tamil Nadu’s organisation Eyal Isai Nataka Manram, honour artists in the state for their achievements in performing arts and literature annually. This prestigious award was recently presented to a street artist named Kumaran in Puducherry. The art and culture department in Puducherry recognised his talent and bestowed him with this honor. The award ceremony took place on the birth anniversary of the late legendary poet Bavender Bharathidasan.

Kumaran, who dances in the streets dressed as Goddess Kali, caught the attention of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with his exceptional dance skills. Impressed by Kumaran’s performance, Aamir requested the artist to train him in a similar art form. Aamir even stayed in Puducherry for 15 days to learn and master the intricacies of this unique dance style.

Kumaran, at present, selflessly trains students for free, aiming to help them excel in the art of Kali Dance. Kumaran shared his journey of perfecting this art form. He revealed that he had been learning this dance style in workshops since the age of 10. Now, Kumaran proudly owns his own workspace in Puducherry. He mentioned performing with his group at various local and international festivals, temple festivities, and other notable venues. Kumaran’s rendition of the Kali Dance is beautifully depicted through the Koothu art form.

Koothu is a dance form originating from Kerala, characterised by mono acts. Facial expressions play a crucial role, and the performance relies on mime, gestures, and occasional dance steps. The artist dons a distinctive costume, headgear, and peculiar makeup, adding to the dramatic narration.

Kumaran has gained widespread recognition as an artist in Pondicherry and now aspires to promote and develop this art form further. With this goal in mind, he teaches Kali Dance in Bharathi Park, Puducherry.

Kumaran’s dedication and passion for preserving and sharing the Kali Dance art form have not only earned him accolades but also inspired others to appreciate and embrace this rich cultural heritage.