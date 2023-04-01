Kunchacko Boban Shares First Look Of His Film Padmini

Malayalam actor and producer Kunchacko Boban has shared the first look poster of his latest film Padmini. In the poster, he looks like a common man standing outside a window. The window(s) shows three women standing. In one of the pictures dropped, Kunchacko Boban stares at Vincy Aloshious, who plays one of the female leads. This is the second collaboration between the two after Bheemante Vazhi.

Similarly, the actor shared two different posters with Mandonna Sebastian and Aparna Balamurali.

Senna Hegde is the film’s director and Deepu Pradeep, Kunjiramayanam fame, has written the screenplay. Padmini also stars Aparna Balamurali and Madonna Sebastian. In May, Little Big Films, the production company run by Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey, will release the movie. Recently seen in Pakalum Paathiraavum, Kunchacko Boban is presently filming Jay R Krishnan’s Grrr. He’s working on a lot of other projects as well like Enthada Saji, Chaaver and 2018, to name a few.

The teaser for the eagerly anticipated Malayalam movie Enthada Saji was also unveiled recently, and viewers are responding positively. In less than 48 hours after going live on YouTube, the preview has garnered nearly 1 million views. The movie, written and produced by newcomer Godfy Xavier Babu, stars Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya and Nivetha Thomas and is lighthearted entertainment. In the opening moments of the teaser, Nivetha Thomas is seen telling Kunchako Boban how she experienced goosebumps after listening to her love interest’s song performed in a church. The teaser claims that the movie will be a romantic drama has sparked a lot of interest among the audience.

After seven years, Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya are reconciling in Enthada Saji. Their last appearance together was in the 2016 movie Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum. Prior to this, they worked together on a number of successful movies including Swapnakoodu, Gulumal, Kilukkam Kilukilukkam and Lollipop.

