Kunchacko Boban-starrer Chaaver’s Trailer To Be Out Soon: Reports

Tinu Pappachan’s next, titled Chaaver, is set to hit the theatres on September 21. According to the latest reports, the film’s trailer will be released soon by the makers. The announcement was shared recently, along with a new poster of the film on August 20. An exact date is yet to be announced. Chaaver’s new poster gives the audience a unique perspective on the film. This is Tinu Pappachan’s third film as a director and his first collaboration with actor Kunchacko Boban. Previously, Tinu Pappachan has made hit films like Ajagajantharam and Swatantratham Ardarathriyil.

Chaaver’s teasers and posters are frequently released by the makers. The first poster of the film features all the actors of the film as stone statues. Actor Kunchacko occupies most of the frame in the poster, while the other actors are placed below him. Artist Davinci Suresh recreated the first look poster of the film at the Munambam beach in Kerala with sand to the awe of the on-lookers. The length of the sand poster was 30 feet, while the breadth was 20 feet.

The title poster of Chaaver was released by actor Mammootty on social media last year. He shared it with the caption, “Unveiling The Title Look Poster of #Chaaver, Best Wishes to Tinu Pappachan & The Entire Team.”

Chaaver’s cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan. It is a Malayalam language film, which is being dubbed as an action thriller. Joy Mathew is the writer of this film, and the producers are Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnapilly. The music in the film is composed by Justin Varghese. Jinro George is handling the cinematography, and the editor is Nishad Yusuf. Gokul Das is doing the production design, and Ranganath Ravi is handling the sound design. The VFX is under Excel Media. It is scheduled to release on September 21.