Kunchacko Boban’s Upcoming Thriller Film Chaaver Gets A Release Date

Kunchacko Boban-starrer Chaaver has been creating immense hype among his fans. Its motion posters have been generating excitement on social media. Now, amid all this, the makers have dropped yet another poster to announce the release date of the highly-anticipated movie. Kunchako Boban shared a poster on Facebook and revealed the release date. The poster shows the lead characters. Kunchacko Boban can be seen standing on the bonnet of a Jeep. The caption read, “Mark your calendars for a gripping ride into intrigue and suspense! Save the date on September 21st for the pulse-pounding filmic artistry of the year!” Fans were quick to react to the post. One user wrote, “Best wishes and good luck.” Another wrote, “Eagerly excited to watch in theatres.” One fan showed support and wrote, “Let’s do this.” A comment read, “Eagerly waiting for the release of this highly-anticipated movie. Uff! Can’t wait.”

Directed by Tinu Pappachan, Chaaver is being touted as a political thriller. Tinu has previously delivered hits like Ajagajantharam and Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil. Chaaver is written by Joy Mathew. Its poster reveals that the film will have intense action scenes. As revealed by Tinu Pappachan in an interview, the movie is not an out-and-out action movie, and will certainly maintain that vibe.

Chaaver also stars Arjun Ashokan, Antony Varghese and Manoj KU in significant roles. The movie will also feature Sajin Gopu. As per reports, the movie has been shot in more than 10 locations. The project is being hailed as one of Tinu Pappachan’s biggest movies to date. Chaaver was initially slated for a July release, but got postponed due to various reasons. Reportedly, one of the reasons was to avoid any clash with the movie Voice of Sathyanathan, headlined by Dileep.

Tinu Pappachan has untitled projects with Dulquer Salmaan and Dileep in the pipeline. He will also collaborate with Janatha Motion Pictures and Suresh Babu for a movie.