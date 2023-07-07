CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kusha Kapila Asks Urfi Javed How to Tackle Slut Shaming In New Video After Divorce; Watch
1-MIN READ

Kusha Kapila Asks Urfi Javed How to Tackle Slut Shaming In New Video After Divorce; Watch

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 19:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Kusha Kapila and Urfi Javed to be seen together in an episode of 'Swipe Ride'. (Photos: Instagram)

Urfi Javed also tells Kusha Kapila that it is important to "experiment, get rejected, get your heart broken" in a relationship.

Kusha Kapila and Urfi Javed have united for an episode of ‘Swipe Ride’ which is currently streaming on JioCinema. On Friday, Kusha took to her Instagram handle and dropped a teaser of the episode in which she can be seen discussing relationships with Urfi Javed.

The video begins with Kusha asking Urfi, “You think you like someone and he has rejected you. What are the three steps to get out of that loop?" To this, the Bigg Boss OTT fame gives a savage reply and says, “I just have one step. Go to hell, man."

Kusha then asks, “When a guy who meets you now and tries to even slightly body-shame you or slut-shame you, how do you deal with it?" Urfi mentions that she does not deal with it because “I don’t allow it". The DIY expert then explains to Kusha that one needs to “go out, experiment, get rejected, get your heart broken so that you in the end finally what do you want". Reacting to this, Kusha says, “Wow! I can feel that satement in my bones."

Interestingly, this comes days after Kusha announced her separation from husband Zoravar. On June 26, the two issued a joint statement and revealed that “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

“Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore," the joint statement read.

The former couple further mentioned that a ‘relationship ending is heartbreaking’ and therefore they need time for healing. “We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," the statement added.

first published:July 07, 2023, 19:18 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 19:21 IST