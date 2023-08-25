CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kusha Kapila BREAKS SILENCE On Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours Months After Divorce: 'Meri Mummy...'
Kusha Kapila BREAKS SILENCE On Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours Months After Divorce: 'Meri Mummy...'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 09:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor spark dating rumours. (Photos: Instagram)

Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor's dating rumours come months after the former announced her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia.

Kusha Kapila has finally reacted to rumours claiming she is dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and rubbished all such rumours. She shared that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too.

“Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."

The rumours of Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship made headlines after the two recently attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence. It also comes months after Kusha announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. On June 26 this year, the two issued a joint statement and revealed that “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore." “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore," the joint statement read.

The former couple further mentioned that a ‘relationship ending is heartbreaking’ and therefore they need time for healing. “We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other’s cheerleaders and pillars of support," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has not reacted to the rumours as of now. He has been dating Malaika Arora for a long time now. However, it was Arjun’s recent Instagram post that had left everyone wondering if he had broken up with Malaika. Netizens were quick to notice that the Bollywood diva neither commented nor liked Arjun’s pictures.

