Kusha Kapila Makes First Public Appearance Days After Dismissing Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours

While Kusha Kapila is currently awaiting the release of her feature film Sukhee with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor has become the talk of the town. While the actress has dismissed the same, she is making sure to focus on her professional commitments for now. Having said that, Kusha was recently spotted in town promoting her film Sukhee. This also marks Kesha’s first public appearance since dismissing her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor.

The shutterbugs captured Kusha donning one of her brightest smiles. She exuded elegance in a dark green bodycon attire. With her hair tied to a neat bun, the actress completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lip colour. She found the perfect balance between elegance and charm and matched her attire with green heels.

Have a look:

Dismissing the dating rumours, the Masaba Masaba actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit.”

The rumours of Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship made headlines after the two recently attended a party at Karan Johar’s residence. It also comes months after Kusha announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. On June 26 this year, the two issued a joint statement and revealed that “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore." “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore," the joint statement read.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor has not reacted to the rumours as of now. He has been dating Malaika Arora for a long time now. However, it was Arjun’s recent Instagram post that had left everyone wondering if he had broken up with Malaika. However, the duo were recently captured stepping out lunch and dinner dates in town.