Kusha Kapila Talks About Tackling Grief After Divorce From Zorawar Ahluwalia: 'What If It Never...'

Kusha Kapila announced her divorce from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia on Instagram in June this year. The content creator turned actor had been married to Zorawar for six years. Since the separation, Kusha moved from Gurgaon to Mumbai to focus on her career. She also spent a fun evening at Karan Johar’s house recently. However, amid the separation news, she took to Instagram on Sunday to share her thoughts on grief.

Kusha wrote in a post: “It’s a weird thing, this grief or whatever version of it I am currently experiencing. As overcome I am by its heaviness - I guess chest days feel like this - I am also strangely dwarfed by it, to the point of feeling like an injured nail on a pinky toe. Almost like a big bang in motion, only it’s on a microscope slide."

She shared that she is bothered by thoughts like, “What if it never leaves me? Are we exclusive? Is this a forever thing? Will we grow to like each other or will we co-exist like cordial roommates till our rent agreement expires. No renewal for me, please."

“It has irreversibly changed the way I look, eat, talk, exist. I feel like a version of myself, quite similar but not quite the same," she added. She shared that she is seeking comfort in the familiarity of listening to her old favourite songs since “new is scary, almost paralyzing".

“Yours truly thought she had evaded most stages (of grief), maybe even grief altogether (obviously, stage one, denial). And then it hits you, like a big bang but on a microscopic slide. You watch all of it happen. After all, you are behind the lens. It’s your eye on it," Kusha added.

Several celebrities expressed their love for Kusha in the comments section. They also shared their advice on how to deal with such a tough time. Designer and actor Masaba Gupta wrote, “It gets better K. It really does. Been there done that."

Actor Pulkit Samrat commented, “It seems hard, very hard in the moment Kusha.. but remember, share without fear, scream, shout, stay still, run, sob, laugh.. and throw away the map, just wander.. freely! Cause grief stays, but it changes.. it definitely changes and you come out as a more compassionate, loving and caring soul!"

“If it didn’t feel right, it wasn’t. Been there, second guessed that ❤️ It gets better, I promise," wrote actor and poet Priya Malik. “It will pass, you’ll come back to your center. Your heart will be much bigger than before," wrote director Sonam Nair.

Kusha is currently seen on her show Tinder Swipe Ride on Jio Cinema. She also recently collaborated with Deepika Padukone on a video.