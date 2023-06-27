Kusha Kapila Trolled For Agreeing With Karan Johar Amid Divorce: 'Sexual Infidelity Is Not...'

Masaba Masaba actress Kusha Kapila announced her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia on Monday, leaving her fans shocked. While Kusha refrained from divulging the reason behind their separation, she revealed that “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

Amid her divorce announcement, an old video of Kusha and Karan Johar talking about infidelity has surfaced on Reddit. The video is from a digital chat show ‘Social Media Star with Janice,’ in which Kusha appeared along with Karan for one of the episodes. In the old video, captioned as Karan Johar’s Relationship Mantra, the filmmaker tells Kusha, “We have to exchange our numbers and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me." To this, Kusha responds, “I know he therapises people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person."

“I’m very good at giving relationship advices. The first relationship advice, I will say ‘break up,'" Karan jokingly says, leaving Kusha and the host in splits. He further adds, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity." Kusha agrees with his statement and says, “I believe that." However, her statement has not gone down well with netizens, who are slamming her for allegedly supporting “infidelity".

One user wrote, “Sexual infidelity word me hi “infidelity” hai." Another one said, “Did she just say I believe that to him saying Sexual infidelity is not infidelity???" A third user wrote, “The first indication was when she agreed with Karan saying physical infidelity is not infidelity."

Although Kusha Kapila began as a social media content creator and influencer, she went on to crack her way into Bollywood. She starred in several projects, including Karan Johar’s segment of Ghost Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh’s Plan A Plan B and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee. She also played a vital role in Masaba Gupta’s Masaba Masaba season 2.