Kushal Tandon To Make A Comeback With Ekta Kapoor’s Next? Here's What We Know

Kushal Tandon, popularly known for his role in Beyhadh, is soon expected to make a comeback. Reportedly, the actor has been signed as the lead in Ekta Kapoor's next big project. Earlier there were rumours that Kushal would be cast in the show Bekaaboo, which started airing last month. However the deal with Kushal Tandon fell through, and the makers ended up casting Shalin Bhanot, who was a participant in Bigg Boss 16 at the time. Now, Kushal has bagged himself a male-oriented show under the Balaji Telefilms banner.

A recent report from ETimes TV quoted a source as saying, “It is a love story, and Kushal is perfect for the show. The character will have a lot of shades." The source added that the production house is currently looking for a female lead and other cast members for the show. The new show is expected to go on the floor next month.

After Beyhadh, the actor didn't appear in any more TV projects. He was seen as Arjun Sharma with Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani on the show. Fans went crazy over Jennifer Winget and their chemistry in the popular romantic thriller series. The show followed the tale of obsession and love. While he was in talks to initially make his comeback with Ekta Kapoor’s Bekaaboo opposite Eisha Singh, he was replaced by Shalin Bhanot. The show has received positive reviews up until now and is airing on Colors TV. It is inspired by the fantasy tale Beauty and the Beast.

Although Kushal has been away from TV, he was part of successful web series like Bebakee and Hum. Moreover, Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon produced the tech-horror movie Unlock. Kushal has been a popular face on TV and was part of the TV soap Ek Hazaroon Mein Meri Behena Hai. His character, Virat Singh Vadhera, made him a household name, and the audience loved to see him opposite Nia Sharma. He later was part of many reality TV shows like Nach Baliye 5, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News