Kushi Box Office Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Romantic Drama Earns Rs 16 Cr

Kushi Opening Day Box Office Collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi hit theatres on September 1 and received a positive response from critics and fans alike. It has now been reported that Kushi earned Rs 16 crore across all languages on its opening day.

If a report by industry tracker Sacnilk is to be believed, Kushi earned Rs 16 crore on Friday, September 1. The film’s Telugu version recorded an occupancy of around 59.13 per cent whereas the Tamil version had an overall occupancy of 40.12 per cent on its opening day.

On Friday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles and issued a statement sharing he is overwhelmed with the response film is getting. He thanked fans for showering love on his film and urged everyone to visit theatres to watch Shiva Nirvana’s directorial. “You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all ❤️ Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda," Vijay wrote.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.

Kushi revolves around Vijay’s Viplav and Samantha’s Aaradhya who fall in love with each other during their vacation in Kashmir. However, their families disapprove of their love and get involved to make them apart. Following this, Vijay and Samantha’s characters decide to prove their families wrong and tie the knot. Differences emerge between the two of them, creating problems in their marriage.

News18 Showsha’s review of Kushi reads, “The movie has little to offer in the performance zone, except Sharma does give a power-packed piece of acting as the man who looks beyond science and believes that god does exist. The other characters seem jaded and rather unidimensional, and Samantha, as well as Vijay, offer very little to elevate a plot that held promise."