Kushi Box Office Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Film Hits Jackpot, Collects Rs 70 Cr

Kushi Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi is doing impressive work at the box office. The romantic drama film released on Friday, September 1, and was a crucial release for Vijay and Samantha. Five days on, the film has already collected Rs 70 crores worldwide and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club soon. While the film witnessed a massive collection in its opening weekend, the film witnessed an obvious dip on Monday and Tuesday owing to the working days.

According to Sacnilk.com, Kush earned Rs 2 crore in India from all five languages. As a result, Kushi’s India collection as of Tuesday stands at Rs 39.40 crore. “Kushi had an overall 19.47% Telugu Occupancy on Tuesday," the publication reported.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.

Kushi revolves around Vijay’s Viplav and Samantha’s Aaradhya who fall in love with each other during their vacation in Kashmir. However, their families disapprove of their love and get involved to make them apart. Following this, Vijay and Samantha’s characters decide to prove their families wrong and tie the knot. Differences emerge between the two of them, creating problems in their marriage.

Kushi was a crucial release for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha owing to their recent releases. Vijay faced defeat at the box office in 2021 after his big budget film Liger, with Ananya Panday, flopped. The film was expected to do well, especially since it was his Bollywood debut. On the other hand, Samantha was seen in Shaakuntalam earlier this summer which also failed to work its charm at the box office. The film’s producers had opened up about the losses the film faced.