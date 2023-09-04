Kushi Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Film Jumps On Day 3, Earns Rs 11 Cr

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi hit theatres on September 1 and has been performing well at the box office. The film has now crossed Rs 36 crore mark (nett) in India.

As reported by Sacnilk.com, Kushi opened at Rs 15.25 crore in the country on Friday but then saw a drop in its collections on Saturday, when it earned Rs 9.9 crore. However, on Sunday (September 3), it saw a jump and earned Rs 11 crore. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 36.15 crore nett in all languages.

Kushi is a romantic drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and also features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles.

Kushi revolves around Vijay’s Viplav and Samantha’s Aaradhya who fall in love with each other during their vacation in Kashmir. However, their families disapprove of their love and get involved to make them apart. Following this, Vijay and Samantha’s characters decide to prove their families wrong and tie the knot. Differences emerge between the two of them, creating problems in their marriage.

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda also visited the Yadadri Temple to celebrate the success of Kushi. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Vijay shared a series of pictures from inside the temple premises, in which he was seen greeting the priest with his folded hands. In another photo, the actor was seen sporting ethnic attire, with a garland around his neck.

My Family has been blessed this year with lots of love & Kushi ❤️Visited the most beautiful Yadadri temple to offer our gratitude with our families. When I was told of the powerful nature of the temple - I prayed for all of you You all deserve utmost happiness and… pic.twitter.com/QLeCuCPHmz — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 3, 2023

Prior to this too, Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles and issued a statement sharing he is overwhelmed with the response Kushi is getting. “You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all ❤️ Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and familes. Because I know you will Emotional & #Kushi Your man, Vijay Deverakonda," he wrote.