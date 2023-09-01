Kushi FIRST Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Are Back With A Bang In Blockbuster Movie

Kushi FIRST Review Out: The first review of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out, and it’s extremely positive. The audience is raving about Vijay and Samantha’s on-screen chemistry in the movie, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Kushi had been in the making for several months, owing to Samantha’s myositis diagnosis. However, it seems the team’s hard work has finally paid off, with netizens showering immense praise on the film.

Sharing the review on X, a user wrote: “A well-crafted family entertainer, KUSHI stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout." Another one posted, “Blockbuster Kushi! Vijay Deverakonda is BACK with a BANG!! Tears of Joy. We the fans waited 5 years for this. Full Kushi." (sic)

#Kushi Review A well-crafted family entertainer, "KUSHI" stands out as an engaging and refined film. Shiva Nirvana rightly presents a narrative that entertains throughout. A fresh entertainer after months Rating: 3.5/5 #BlockbusterKushi pic.twitter.com/BTsqhM0AcN — シ︎ (@Trypanren_Madam) September 1, 2023

Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film hits the theatres today in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Last week, the team hosted a massive music launch in Hyderabad. At the event, Samantha and Vijay danced to the title track of Kushi for their fans. Videos and photos of the duo’s performance went viral on the internet. Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi also performed live at the event.