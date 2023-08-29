Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Emotional Climax Leaked? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in her upcoming movie Kushi. The trailer has already generated curiosity among fans and the songs are being loved by all.

Even as the promotions are on, speculations are rife about its climax. Sources reveal that the movie will end on an emotional note, as the main characters navigate health and personal challenges, touching upon the complexities of relationships. While director Shiva Nirvana initially hinted at a light story, new reports indicate that the film will also touch on sensitive topics like miscarriage, handled with care. The emotional journey blends action and comedy for a well-rounded movie experience. The standout moments are expected to be the performances of Vijay and Samantha in the final scenes.

With the film’s release date approaching, advance bookings have already kicked off on a global scale. However, the opening of advance sales in India is still pending. The most recent report suggests that the early bookings within the country will begin on Wednesday. Kushi, a pan-Indian romantic drama directed by Shiva Nirvana, features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The film also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya Pradeep. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the composer of the film’s music, and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Meanwhile, Samantha is an acting break in New York, seeking treatment for myositis. The actress has been routinely sharing photos and videos from her break, with her fans. Samantha will be also seen in the Indian leg of the Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The show is directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

The film recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is slated for release on September 1.