Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda Film Gets U/A Certificate, Film's Run Time Revealed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kushi has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is slated to release on September 1. Although the film is a week away from its release, the makers have obtain the rating. Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that the film has been certified U/A. She also revealed that the booking Kushi have now opened.

According to Hans India report, the run time has also been revealed. It is said that Kushi will be 165 minutes

which is 2 hours 45 minutes long. The run time has also been approved by the Censor Board. The report added that the runtime is lengthy, considering that it is a love story.

Kushi is a romantic drama which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The film marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. The two previously worked together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. If the trailer is anything to go by, Kushi will narrate the journey of the young couple as they begin to overcome odd circumstances to keep their love safe after marriage.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is bankrolled under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Besides Samantha and Vijay, the movie features Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in crucial roles. The film set to arrive in theatres on September 1, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Last week, the team hosted a massive music launch in Hyderabad. At the event, Samantha and Vijay performed for fans. Videos and photos of their performance went viral. Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi also took to the centre stage.