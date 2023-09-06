Kushi Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu Touches Down In Mumbai, Jokes with Paps, 'I Thought I'll Escape...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making the right noises lately because of her film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, which just came out on September 1. This film was her final project before she took a break from acting to focus on her treatment for myositis, a condition she was diagnosed with earlier this year. She went to the US for treatment in August but has now come back to India. But looks like the Kushi star is now in Mumbai. A pap video of the actress at the Mumbai airport went viral on Wednesday. In the video, Samantha can be heard saying, “I thought I will escape." Check out the video right here:

Samantha recently went to the wild and hilly region of Big Sur in California and shared some amazing photos from her trip. She posted several pictures of the lush forests and green landscapes of Big Sur, along with a photo of herself in a swimming pool. She added a quote by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as the caption: “I am my own inspiration. I’m the person I understand the most. The one I want to understand better." With three theatrical releases this year in the form of Yashoda, Shaakuntalam and Kushi, along with appearing in the web series Citadel, Samantha has had a very busy schedule lately. Hence, she is also using her sabbatical to take some time out for much-deserved relaxation, while also getting treated. The actress will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the Indian adaptation of Citadel.

Meanwhile, Kushi witnessed a huge collection in its opening weekend. According to Sacnilk.com, it earned Rs 2 crore in India from all five languages. As a result, Kushi’s India collection as of Tuesday stands at Rs 39.40 crore.