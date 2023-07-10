Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Share The Promo Of The Second Song Aradhya; Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic entertainer Kushi is one the most eagerly-awaited films this year. Recently, adding to the excitement of cinephiles, the makers unveiled the first track from the Tollywood drama, Na Roja Nuvve. Rendered by music director Hisham Abdul Wahab, who is known for his work in movies like Hridiya, the number has received a lot of appreciation from music lovers. And then, makers had announced that the second song is on its way with an adorable Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s poster. Now Vijay has shared the promo of the song titled Aradhya.

On Monday, the Liger actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a promo clip of the song in all the different languages. Although, we get to hear only some lines from the song, it is expected to be a love ballad crooned by singers like Sid Sriram and others. We also see the lyrics flashing in the promo video. Vijay wrote in the caption, “Kushi 2nd Song promo #Aradhya(with a heart emoji)."

Take a look:

Last Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda teased a poster of the song Aradhya in which Vijay is holding Samantha’s hands and their heads are resting against each other, the Liger actor called the upcoming song a ‘special’ one. His caption read, “Song 2 announcement. Special special one ❤️ #Aradhya #Kushi."

Meanwhile, the first song from Kushi was a romantic number that showed the Yashoda actress as a shy burqa-clad woman, whereas Vijay Deverakonda constantly tries to woo her. With his cute gestures like offering her car rides, going on a boat ride on the Dal Lake, and offering her tea, the song reminds us of old-school love.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the cast of the movie also features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep and others in ancillary roles. Murali G has taken care of the camera work, whereas Prawin Pudi is the head of the editing department.

Kushi is Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda’s second film together after the 2018 biopic Mahanati. This highly-awaited drama is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on September 1.