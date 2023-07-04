Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Part Ways After 27 Years of Marriage; Deets Inside

Real Housewives fame actor Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, one of Hollywood’s beloved power couples, have decided to part ways after 27 years of marriage. The news has left fans and followers stunned, as the couple had been considered a pillar of love in the industry.

People magazine has reportedly confirmed the separation. According to the outlet, a source close to the pair says the two “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.” Note, Richards and Umansky met in 1994 and married two years later. They have three daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Kyle has Farrah Brittany from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

To be noted, this isn’t the first time the couple’s split rumours have made headlines. Earlier this year, Kyle was spotted out and about without her wedding ring. However, Mauricio maintained that everything was rosy. ‘We’re not getting divorced,’ he said on Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge’s podcast Two T’s In a Pod in April. He added, ‘I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.’

In 2021, the couple celebrated their 25th anniversary, Kyle said her marriage was one of her greatest achievements. In an interview with Bravo Insider, she said: ‘It means so much, and it’s something that we’re both incredibly proud of.