Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Rekindle Friendship After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal? Here's What We Know

Ex-best friends from childhood, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted having dinner together at a Los Angeles restaurant Saturday. The two were seen together for the first time after Kylie completely cut off ties with Jordyn post the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in February 2019. Jordyn and Tristan got drunk at a club and were caught kissing. Kylie’s sister Khloe was pregnant with her then-boyfriend Tristan’s child then.

Rumours are now rife that the duo may be rekindling their friendship. Kylie wore an asymmetrical black-and-white top with black pants, opting for a simple yet elegant look. Jordyn was more decked up in a multi-coloured bodycon dress that she paired with a chunky gold necklace and earrings. The duo was also seen sharing the same car post-dinner.

Photos of Tristan and Jordyn kissing went viral on the internet in February 2019. Jordyn later confirmed the rumours on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk in March 2019. She said, “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves."

Upset by Jordyn’s public defence and absence of a personal apology considering their years-long association, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter and wrote, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

She also wrote, “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well."