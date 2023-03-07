Kylie Jenner Strikes Sensuous Poses in Black Top, Barely Covering Her Chest; Netizens Call Her 'Hot'

Just days after her online controversy involving Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner attended the Paris Fashion Week. On Monday, the reality TV star treated fans to a string of stunning backstage pictures of herself from the Coperni show where she posed in front of a wall covered with her selfies. Her spectacular ensemble added stars to her look. For the event, Jenner donned a black leather halter-neck bra top under a matching leather jacket which only consisted of the sleeves along with low-rise black pants. She accessorised the look with neon yellow earrings and a silver ring. For the glam, the diva opted for minimal, rosy makeup.

In the first photo, Jenner is seen giving a side pose. In another, she holds her hand over her body and looks directly at the camera. The background also consisted multiple selfies of the diva. Other pictures also give a glimpse of the diva getting ready for the event as she is seen posing in a bathrobe, holding a placard with her name and a photo of her resting. The shots were taken backstage at Coperni's fall 2023 fashion show in Paris, as she wrote, “Coperni backstage,” in the caption.

Soon after Kyle shared the post online, social media users flocked to the comment section to laud the photos. One of the users wrote, “Divinely beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “It’s always been you.” One more user added, “Fire.” Check out the post below:

Previously, the make-up mogul shared a set of bold pictures that took the internet by storm. The photos give glimpses of the actress flaunting her super toned leg while having breakfast, taking shower as she covers herself in a bouquet of flowers, and a mirror selfie of the diva sporting a corset top and black jeggings. Apart from these, the diva is also seen wearing a sheer shiny dress, a picture of her chilling seaside in a black bikini and more. Take a look at the photos below.

The actress was recently in the news after her, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez’s feud trended on social media. The incident began when Selena posted a video on TikTok in which she revealed that she had accidentally over-laminated her brows. Soon after, Kylie posted a photo of herself and Hailey Bieber flaunting their brows with the caption, “This was an accident?" Selena's fans, however, were not pleased with the post and began trolling the KUWTK star and Hailey Bieber.

Kylie later revealed in a post, “This is reaching no shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrows post”. Selena also reacted to it and replied: “Agreed, it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie."

