Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet CONFIRM Relationship? Video of Their Public Appearance Go Viral

Reports claiming that beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet are dating each other have been making headlines for a long time now. Their speculated relationship has often confused fans as there have been many rumours about the duo calling it off and on again. The duo has never addressed these rumours publicly. However, they recently made their first public appearance together at Beyonce’s concert in Los Angeles. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the two seemed to be having a great time as Kylie stood close to Timothée and laughed at something he said. They were also joined by Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner. Watch it here:

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spotted publicly for the first time at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in LA.pic.twitter.com/A6kfrGuLKf — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2023

The video was taken at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood at the final stop on singing sensation Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. While Kylie looked chic in a sleeveless outfit with her hair tied in a messy bun, Timothée donned an all-black casual look complete with a black cap.

It was earlier reported that the two had ended their relationship. However, some reports held that they were keeping things casual. According to a report by US Weekly, a source revealed, “Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules. But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often. They run in the same circle of friends and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual.”

However, TMZ later reported that this was not true. According to a source quoted by TMZ, the two have been dating since April, and “any reports that say otherwise are false".

Kylie and Timothée first sparked dating rumours when a tip claiming the same appeared on the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi in April.