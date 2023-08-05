Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Makes Musical Debut In Dad Travis Scott's New Track

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, is already making waves in the entertainment world as a reality TV star, and now she has entered the music industry. The 5-year-old, born to Kylie and rapper Travis Scott in 2018, has been no stranger to the spotlight, as she has appeared on the family’s reality show, The Kardashians. Despite their separation, Kylie and Travis continue to co-parent their daughter. Recently, Stormi made her musical debut as she featured in one of her father’s new tracks, Thank God, on his album Utopia.

In the song, Travis raps about his daughter, saying, ‘Storm’s a minor, but you know she living major.’ And in an adorable response, the young star says, ‘That’s right, daddy.’

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z, has already made her mark in the music industry at just 5 years old. She created history at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards when she won her first award for the Brown Skin Girl music video in 2021. This remarkable achievement made her the second youngest person to win such a prestigious award, after LeAnn Rimes, who won in 1997.

While Stormi Webster has lip-synced to her dad Travis Scott’s songs in social media videos before, being featured on the album is more special. Stormi is the elder of the two children that Travis and Kylie Jenner share. The couple also welcomed a son named Aire in February 2022.

Travis and Kylie’s relationship has been through ups and downs over the years. The couple started dating in 2017 and welcomed Stormi, in 2018. However, they announced separation in 2019, only to reunite later on. Despite their efforts to make things work, it has been reported that they decided to go their separate ways at the end of 2022.

Rumours of their split went viral during a holiday, reports suggested that Scott cheated on Jenner, however, neither of them has confirmed or denied these rumours.

As per reports, Kylie Jenner is currently dating Timothee Chalamet. Recently, there was gossip about their split. However, these rumours were quickly dismissed. As of now, there is no official confirmation about Timothee and Kylie’s relationship.