'L2: Empuraan To Not Have Any Promo Shoot': Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran has cleared that his upcoming directorial L2: Empuraan will not have any promo or a promo shoot on social media. The actor-turned-director penned a long note on X (formerly known as Twitter). Sukumaran also mentioned the team is soon going to announce the details of the film going on the floors which is expected to happen soon. This comes after the rumour mills suggested that next week, the makers are planning to shoot a promo for L2: Empuraan.

“Not too sure where the news is from, but L2 Empuraan will have no ‘promo’ or a ‘promo shoot’ per se. We are just planning to put out something, sometime this month, to announce the start of the shoot date and a few other details on the project. Thank you," Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted.

The reports also suggest that the first schedule of shooting the film will begin in October. The initial shooting locations are speculated to be Delhi and Ladakh. With Prithviraj’s statement announcing the shoot date of the film, there is a possibility that the film begin next month.

The shooting of L2: Empuraan was about to begin in August, but it got postponed after Prithviraj met with an accident on the sets of his film, Vilayath Buddha. The actor was advised to have bed rest by his doctors. Mohanlal is expected to join the set of L2E Empuraan after finishing the shooting of Neru, a courtroom drama directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The film is the second instalment of Lucifer and the team has left no stone unturned to mount it as one of the biggest Malayalam films ever. It is reportedly backed by Homable Films. L2: Empuraan will unveil the story of Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab’ram, essayed by Mohanlal. In its year, Lucifer earned Rs 125.27 crore at the box office, making it one of the blockbuster films of the Malayalam film industry.