Lakshmi Manchu Looks Stunning In Mint Colour Asymmetrical Dress, See Pics

Actress-turned-producer Lakshmi Manchu needs no introduction. The diva is also a true fashionista and her Instagram handle is proof. The actress recently shared a couple of photos from her recent photo session, which has taken the internet by storm.

Lakshmi looked stunning in her recent pictures. The actress slayed in a mint colour asymmetrical dress and opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair in a braid and added a matching ribbon to it. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, which perfectly suited her outfit. In the first photo, Lakshmi is seen on a couch as she poses for the camera. In the next one, she is seen walking down a staircase. Sharing the photographs, she wrote, “Ruling the world with my smile". Take a look at the pictures:

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “So beautiful," and another one said, “Always evergreen queen". “Nice outfit," wrote a third user.

Well not only in Western outfits but Lakshmi looks equally beautiful in Indian attires. A few days ago, the actress dropped a set of photos in her desi avatar. Lakshmi opted for a royal blue colour silk saree with multicoloured embroidery work in the pallu. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun and chose a nude makeup look. She rounded off her look with oxidised jewellery. “If the colour of love is red, blue is the colour of life," read the caption.

On the professional front, Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in the 2022 movie Monster alongside Mohanlal. She currently has two back-to-back projects in her kitty and will soon be seen in the upcoming film Agni Nakshatram. The movie is directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla and also stars Samuthirakani and Siddique in the lead roles. She also has the comedy movie Lechindi Mahila Lokam in her pipeline.