Lara Dutta Clocks 20 Years In Showbiz, Says She And Priyanka Chopra Will "Always Have…"

Lara Dutta recently took a trip down the memory lane to reminisce about her film Andaaz. The movie recently clocked 20 years. It was also Lara’s debut film. The actress shared the film’s poster, a still with Akshay Kumar and penned a gratitude note. She also thanked Akshay and Priyanka Chopra.

Her note read, “And just like that…….. it’s been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! . First of all to the audience and fans! ♥️. To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher. My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me, @akshaykumar For just being who he is!!!”

Have a look at the post :

On a closing note she added, “@priyankachopra we’ll always have each others backs! ♥️. Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me! ♥️. #andaaz #20years #films #cinema #indianfilmindustry #grateful #love #debut.”

Lara made her Bollywood debut back in 2003, with Andaaz. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the same. Lara then went on to star in several successful films, including Masti, No Entry, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, and Housefull, among others. She is known to be one of the most versatile actress in Indian cinema.

Lara was crowned Miss Universe in the year 2000, representing India. After her successful reign as Miss Universe, Lara Dutta made her foray into the film industry. Lara has also also ventured into film production. She co-produced the film Chalo Dilli in 2011, in which she also played the lead role.

On the work front, she was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Soha Ali Khan.