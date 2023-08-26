Lara Dutta's New Post Is Inspiring Us To Find A Man 'As Witty As Mahesh Bhupathi'

Lara Dutta is currently making waves with her performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s web series, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley. With only one episode out, the series has already become the talk of the town due to its gripping plot and stellar acting. And now, the actress is melting hearts in a different way, as she shares a series of enchanting photographs on her social media platform, featuring her husband and former tennis sensation, Mahesh Bhupathi.

In a recent Instagram post, Lara treated her fans to a glimpse of the deeply affectionate bond she shares with her husband. The first image in the series captured a candid moment where Lara gazed lovingly at Mahesh, who in response smiled while posing for the camera. The subsequent picture continued to encapsulate the magic of their companionship, as the couple appeared engrossed in each other’s presence. Lara’s caption for the post added a touch of humour, revealing Mahesh’s knack for bringing laughter into their relationship. She wrote, “Find a man with a wicked sense of humor, who will make sure all your photos together don’t have you looking into the camera ’cause you’re too busy laughing at his goofiness!!"

The comment section flooded with an outpouring of affection and adoration for the couple. One user wrote, “Beautiful together," while another exclaimed, “Made for each other." A fan comment read, “Looking Perfect Both of You."

Lara Dutta recently left her fans intrigued and excited as she shared a tantalizing teaser of her upcoming OTT project, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. In the 20-second clip, the atmosphere is charged with suspense from the very beginning. The teaser opens with a powerful blast amidst the mountains, where two cars collide. Amidst the gripping visuals, the teaser also showcases fighter planes soaring through the skies in formation. The ending sets the scene for a story that goes beyond the obvious and delves into significant events.

Interestingly, Lara herself wasn’t featured in the teaser, keeping the audience intrigued about her role. The series also features Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Elnaaz Norouzi in lead roles.

In her caption accompanying the teaser, Lara shared, “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, a new series inspired by true events. #RanneetiOnJioCinema, coming soon. Stay tuned!"

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got engaged in 2010 and the following year, the couple sealed their love in the sacred bond of marriage. Completing their familial bliss, the couple welcomed their daughter, Saira, into the world in 2012.

On the professional front, apart from Santosh Singh’s Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, Lara Dutta will also be seen in Avishek Ghosh’s Suryast, where she’ll be sharing the frame with the actress Patralekhaa Paul. The story revolves around the intricate tale of two women who entangle themselves in an elaborate mind game of cat and mouse.