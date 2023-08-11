'Last Day Of Being 27': Sara Ali Khan Spends Quality Time With Her Friends Ahead Of Birthday

Sara Ali Khan is all set to ring in her 28th birthday tomorrow with her friends. Ahead of the special day, the actress is spending some quality time with her close pals, lounging and laughing together. Indeed, there is nothing better than a cheerful and lazy evening with your buddies. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story with the caption, " Last day of being 27."

In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan can be seen candidly laughing out loud with her bunch of friends in orange and white loungewear.

Sara Ali Khan recently gave her a glimpse of her fun-filled Friendship Day weekend while she and her childhood pals spent time in the woods away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “A decade later…The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideological debates, extra caffeine, and heavy calories."

Sara could be seen enjoying the sun in a bikini in one of the images. She is pictured in a different image having fun on the beach at night. She also shared photos of herself and her childhood buddies from old times and the present. The actress could also be seen having fun at the pool with her buddies.

Her followers were quite happy to see Sara enjoying herself with her old friends. One of them wrote, “Friends are everything. So happy to see this side of you not being a celebrity but just enjoying yourself..Being You with your friends," while another said, “You are just like us…You have no heroine wala nakhra..Good keep it up..I really respect you and Love you."

The actress was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The movie had a successful box office run. Earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan was also part of the film Gaslight, which is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. She currently has a variety of intriguing projects in development, including the anthology film Metro In Dino from Anurag Basu and the historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan.