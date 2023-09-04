Late Actor Mamukkoya-starrer Malayalam Film Akkuvinte Padachon To Release Soon

Mamukkoya was a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry. He was a part of many films throughout his career and was quite popular among the audience in Kerala. Apart from Mollywood, he had also worked in Tamil and French cinema. He was known for comedy roles and had a great fan base as well. His unique usage of the Mappila dialect and style gave him a lot of recognition in the film industry.

Sadly, the actor passed away in April 2023 due to age-related issues. Now, there have been reports that a film that was shot while he was alive is being released in theatres. Mamukkoya’s last film, Akkuvinte Padachon, which was shot before his death, is finally set to release in theatres.

The film has always been in the news as it won an honourable jury mention at the Dada Phalke Film Festival 2023. The film is based on the theme of the environment and shows how to live in harmony with nature. It also shows how religious harmony and nature conservation are intertwined. The film is directed and produced by Sree Murukan M U under the banner of Vinayakananda Cinema.

The lead character in the film is played by Master Vinayak. Apart from him, the film also stars the late actor Mamukkoya and Shivaji Guruvayoor in prominent roles. The cinematography of the film is handled by Sijo K Jose. The BGM of the project is given by Ouseppachan and the music is composed by Natesh Shankar, Suresh Patta and Joy Madhavan.

Mamukkoya appeared in almost 400 films throughout his career. He started acting in theatres in 1979 and then eventually started getting work in films. In April 2023, the veteran actor passed away due to cardiac arrest. Reportedly, he collapsed on a football field and then he was hospitalised and kept on a ventilator.

Mamukkoya was seen in films like Halal Love Story, Kuruthi and Minnal Murali, among others. Last year, he was also seen in the Tamil film Cobra, which featured Vikram and had music by AR Rahman.