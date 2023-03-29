Popular Telugu actor Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18. The actor suffered a massive heart attack in January and was battling for life for 23 days in Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru. His demise took the entire film industry by grief. Recently, Alekhya Reddy, the wife of Taraka Ratna, shared a cute photo of her son holding his father’s photo in his hand. She shared the picture in stories on her official Instagram handle and the photo garnered everyone’s attention. Sharing the photo, Alekhya wrote, “When I grow up I wanna be" and left a blank space. It seems from her story that she is trying to live happily with the memories of her husband and children. See the picture here:

Alekhya often posts on social media about her husband. A few days ago on March 18, Alekhya dropped a couple of pictures remembering the memories with Taraka Ratna. Sharing the post, Alekhya penned a long note. She wrote, “It’s been exactly a month since you left us, but the memories of you are so fresh in my mind. We met, we became best friends, and we started dating, though I was so unsure of our relationship, you were soo confident to start a new chapter of our life…we as a family are proud of you and to have this journey with you even for this short period hope we meet again somewhere where there is peace, sanity, and happiness.

For the unversed, Taraka Ratna tied the knot with Alekhya Reddy on August 2, 2012. They had met on the set of Nandeeswarudu where Alekhya was a costume designer. The duo got married despite the opposition of their families. They got married in front of just a few close friends and two relatives from Reddy’s side. In 2013, the couple had a girl, and later, they had twins, one boy and a girl.

