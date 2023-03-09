Dr Rajkumar was a renowned Indian actor-singer, who primarily worked in Kannada cinema. He was born on April 24, 1929, in Gajanur, Mysore (now Karnataka) and passed away on April 12, 2006, in Bengaluru. Rajkumar’s real name was Singanalluru Puttaswamayya Muthuraju. The late actor’s legacy in the Kannada film industry is unparalleled and he is known for films like Bangarada Manushya, Kasturi Nivasa, Mayura, Jeevana Chaitra and Bhakta Kumbara, among others.

Apart from acting, Dr Rajkumar was also a renowned singer and lent his voice to several songs in Kannada cinema. He was also a social activist and actively campaigned for the promotion of the Kannada language and culture. And he is still remembered as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema. Today, let’s go beyond the actor and his films and celebrate the legacy of women in his family.

Rajkumar’s wife, Parvathamma Rajkumar, got married to the actor in 1953 when she was only 13 years old. She was a bold woman and made a name for herself as a producer in Kannada cinema. Parvathamma, who produced 80 movies, showed everyone that no woman is inferior to any man.

Parvathamma’s first film produced by Sri Vajreshwari Combines, a leading Kannada film production, was Rajkumar’s Trimurti, which was a super hit. Parvathamma also introduced many actresses to the Kannada film industry.

Another woman in Rajkumar’s life was Geetha. Geetha is the wife of Rajkumar’s first son Shiva Rajkumar. Geetha, who is the daughter of former CM Bangarappa, entered politics instead of being a housewife. In 2021, there were reports that Geetha Shivarajkumar is set to join the Congress party soon. Madhu Bangarappa, who quit the JD(S) to join the Congress, had then said that his sister Geetha too would join the party. Geetha contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Shimoga constituency.

Similarly, Rajkumar’s second son Raghavendra Rajkumar got married to a woman named Mangala. As per reports, Mangala is a strict housewife and takes care of the house.

Another powerful woman in Dr Rajkumar’s family is Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Ashwini has taken full responsibility for the house and children following Puneeth’s untimely demise. Ashwini, who is in charge of PRK Production, is currently busy with movie productions. After Puneeth’s death, she brought his dream film Gandhadagudi onto the big screen.

