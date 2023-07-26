Late Puneeth Rajkumar's Heartwarming Act On Sets Of Jackie Gains Popularity Again

Puneeth Rajkumar was considered one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He had a massive fan following in Karnataka, and people were crazy to get a glimpse of him. He played some of the most iconic characters in films like James, Mugamoodi, Raajakumara, Law, and more. As much as he was popular among the audience for his acting abilities, he gained immense respect from people for his philanthropic endeavours. Sadly, the actor faced an untimely death in 2021 due to cardiac arrest. The whole of Karnataka was in a state of shock and mourned the demise of the superstar. After his death, his family has been kept strong. An unknown story about Puneeth Rajkumar’s humble nature, recently, is making rounds on social media.

Kaddipudi Chandru has revealed an incident that happened on the sets of Jackie. The film was released in 2006 and was helmed by Duniya Suri. It starred Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. Kaddipudi revealed that, while shooting the film, there was a fan who had been waiting for Puneeth for a long time. He added that nobody paid much heed to the fan, as many fans would come to the sets to see their favourite star, Puneeth. As soon as there was a break, Puneeth called the fan, who had been waiting for a long time.

The fan couldn’t control his joy and offered him the biryani that he had brought with him. Kaddipudi added that without even thinking for a second, Puneeth started eating the biryani and hugged the fan. After the fan was gone, he asked Puneeth how he could eat a biryani that had been made in the morning when it was almost afternoon now. He also said that the biryani had a foul smell as well.

In response to this, Puneeth said that the fan had been waiting since the morning and had come with so much love for him. He added that Puneeth said he wanted to respect the love he has been receiving.

Kaddipudi said that his behaviour towards everyone is what makes him immortal. There’s a lot of respect for him among the fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar died in October 2021 in a car accident but is still considered one of the stars in the Kannada film industry.