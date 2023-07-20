Latest Character Poster Of Chaattuli Shows Actor Rajith Kumar's Transformation

The Film Chaattuli’s latest character poster has recently been released and it is gaining significant traction on social media. Directed by Raj Babu, the movie features prominent actors like Shine Tom Chacko, Jafar Idukki, and Kalabhavan Shajon in leading roles. The film includes Karthik Vishnu, Shruti Jayan, Lata Das, Varsha Prasad, and various other talented actors. The trailer of the film has already been released, filled with intriguing mysteries and it is 2:06 minutes long. Now, the newly released character poster, which is gaining significant attention on social media is all due to its unexpected makeover.

The latest character poster of Chaattuli showcases a surprising transformation that may be somewhat enigmatic to viewers. This poster introduces Rajith Kumar’s character who is playing the role of Nanchapan, in the film Chaattuli. It has replaced the previous one in the poster, Rajith Kumar can be seen in the look of an old Sadhu, adding an intriguing touch to the overall portrayal.

Jayesh Mainagapalli is writing the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the film Chaattuli, which is being produced by Nelson Ipe, Shah Faizi, and Sujan Kumar under the production companies Nelson Ipe Cinemas, Shah Faizi Productions, and Navtej Films. The cinematography is being handled by Pramod K. Pillai. The music composition team consists of Bijibal, Rahul Raj, and Justin Philippos, with lyrics by Faisal Ponnani. Rahul Raj, a talented composer, is responsible for creating captivating background music that enhances storytelling.

The film production team for this project is led by Executive Producer Aju V.S., who oversees the overall execution of the film. Assisting him is production controller Shaji Pathalkara, who manages the logistical aspects of the production process. The creative editing work is entrusted to editor Ayub Khan. Art direction is skillfully handled by Appunni Sajan, who brings the director’s vision to life through meticulous set designs.