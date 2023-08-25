'Lavanya Tripathi Is More Of A Friend Than Anything Else': Varun Tej Ahead Of Their Marriage

We already know that wedding bells are soon to follow for actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi. The couple got engaged in June after a long period of hushed whispers and talks about their relationship. It took the couple some time to officiate their relationship but once they did, they even announced their wedding to be held in November this year. Now, in a recent interview, while promoting Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which was released on Friday, Varun opened up on his relationship with Lavanya and their upcoming marriage.

While some reports said that the wedding would be held in Italy, Varun did not confirm the same and said that Italy was just one of the many options they were thinking about. The actor revealed that he thought it was finally time to settle down after six years of dating. He talked about Lavanya, his fiancée, and showered her with all the love in the world. He expressed his delight at having met the right person at the right time, He also said that Lavanya was more of a friend than anything else and emphasised the need for a life partner to be supportive as a friend.

On being asked who made the first move, Varun revealed it was him, saying that he told Lavanya that it was time to take their relationship to the next level and she readily agreed. He added that Lavanya’s calm and composed nature is what he likes about her the best and also went on to say that it was she who kept their relationship stable.

Varun and Lavanya started a courtship during the filming of their movie Mister in 2017 and kept their relationship a secret for almost 6 years before finally getting engaged in revealing it to the world.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony that took place in Hyderabad on June 9. According to reports, after a destination wedding at a foreign location, the couple would throw a grand reception party in Hyderabad, expected to be attended by industry biggies.