Lavanya Tripathi Looks Stunning In White Shirt Dress, See Pics

Lavanya Tripathi is one of the well-known faces in the South Indian film industry. The actress is famous for her work in Tamil and Telugu films where she gained a lot of recognition for her performances. Pyaar Ka Bandhan on Sony TV served as her acting debut before she moved on to act in South Indian movies.

The actress is recently in a vacay mood and she has dropped the latest pictures from her trip. In the pictures, Lavanya can be seen wearing a white shirt dress. She added an extra element to her look pairing her dress with quirky white shades, a bag pack and a small handbag. The actress kept her hair open for this look. She wore black heels which complimented her outfit. Take a look at the pictures:

Lavanya posed in style for the pictures and the actress looked absolutely stunning in the photograph. The caption under the post reads, “Swipe left to see the man disappear!"

Posted two days back, the picture has so far received over 18,000 thousand likes. Fans are going crazy about Lavanya’s recent post and have flooded the comments section with their appreciation.

The actress recently made headlines for her engagement to actor Varun Tej Konidela. On June 9, the pair got engaged in a private ceremony. Lavanya recently posted some photos from her trip to Italy on Instagram after the celebrations of her engagement. In the post, she was photographed wearing a white dress and an off-white long coat. She was seen enjoying a gelato while looking out over a beautiful lake. The post’s caption read, “All we need is love and gelato."

Her fans left comments to share their appreciation for her. “Perfection Overloaded," one of the users wrote. Another user wrote, “Varun babu photography."

Lavanya Tripathi started her acting career in 2012 with the Telugu film Andala Rakshasi. She earned the CineMAA Award for Best Female Debut in 2012 for the movie. Later, the actress contributed to a number of successful films including Inttelligent, Yuddham Sharanam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mister and others. She is currently shooting for the Tamil movie, Thanal. Lavanya was last seen in the Telugu series Puli Meka which marked her OTT debut.