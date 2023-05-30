Laxman Utekar on Not Casting Katrina Kaif With Vicky: 'Aapko Lagta Hai Katrina Small Town Heroine...'

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have been trending ever since the trailer has released. The film is getting a lot of positive responses from the audience. Amid this director Laxman Utekar, in an interview, reacted to a question when asked why he did not cast Katrina Kaif in the film.

The director immediately said that Katrina Kaif doesn’t fit in the role. He was quoted saying, “Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga (laughs). Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi (I can do only if Katrina understands my language. Do you think Katrina will look like a small town heroine)? If we get a good script, I would love to work with Vicky and Katrina.”

He also said that he will get the couple on board if something interesting comes. “I wouldn’t get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi (The aura and personality Katrina has I personally didn’t feel she can look like a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law. If there is anything in the future that will suit them then why not),” he added.

Currently, the lead actors are in Lucknow to promote the film. They have been traveling a lot for the promotion. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on June 2. Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She was last seen in PhoneBhoot.