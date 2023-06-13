Leaving Vaidehi Days Behind, Actress Pallavi Kulkarni Shines In Glamorous Avatar

Remember Noyonika Chatterjee from the serial Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat in which renowned TV actress Pallavi Kulkarni played the lead role. The series aired from 2001 to 2002, capturing the hearts of the audience. She also played the protagonist in another show, Vaidehi, where viewers adored her simplicity and innocence. However, what has truly caught our attention is the remarkable transformation the actress has undergone.

After Vaidehi, she was roped in for the role of Ragini in the 2014 soap opera titled Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, where she shared the screen with Ronit Bose Roy, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Sayantani Ghosh. After the success of the show, Pallavi Kulkarni took a hiatus from showbiz until 2021.

In 2021, Pallavi Kulkarni made a comeback to the acting world, this time through the OTT platform. She starred in Disney Plus Hostar’s drama titled 1962: The War in the Hills. It is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and is inspired by the events during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

Apart from her, the series also starred Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Mahie Gill and Akash Thosar in key roles.

While she is very selective about projects, the actress has embraced her glamorous side like a queen. Her recent photos often leave her fans surprised and reportedly, the actress credits that it’s due to her fitness regime that she has gained much more confidence than before.

Recently, she posted a video of herself doing a yoga pose and her fans were amazed with her, especially with her posture. In the short clip, Pallavi Kulkarni can be seen doing the back bend pose and captioned it, “Bending to the beat.” Reacting to her video, a user wrote, “You do it with soo much perfection! Awesome!”, while another commented, “Oh great! So how many months of practice did it take for you to achieve this pose?”

Previously, she took up a fun and trending fitness challenge along with her son and posted the video on Instagram. She wrote, “Fitness fun with my little one.”

She will be next seen in the movie KTina helmed by Ashima Chibber and will also star Disha Patani, Vijay Raaz, and Raqesh Bapat in important roles.