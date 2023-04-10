Lee Da-in Is Pregnant Just Three Days After Wedding With Lee Seung-gi? Here's The Truth

Three days after Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in had a fairytale wedding ceremony, rumours went wild claiming that the couple is expecting their first child. The couple got married on April 7 in a private ceremony at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam. The wedding was attended by several stars and pictures from their wedding went viral.

While fans were still cherishing the glimpses of their wedding, speculations began doing the rounds claiming that the couple is preparing for their first baby. However, their respective agencies shot down the rumours soon. As reported by Soompi, Lee Da-in’s agency 9ato Entertainment denied the claims by saying “It is not true.”

They added, “She is currently working hard to film the new MBC drama ‘Lovers‘ (literal title).” An insider from Lee Seung-gi’s agency confirmed that the rumours are not true.

Over the weekend, the couple shared pictures from their dreamy wedding ceremony. Lee Da-in revealed she picked a grand white gown for the wedding, making her look nothing less than a princess. Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi broke hearts in a dapper tuxedo. The wedding ceremony was attended by many well-known faces including Joshua and Hoshi of Seventeen, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Dong Wook, Cha Eun Woo, Jay Park, And Han Hyo Joo, among others.

Lee Seung-gi became a household name for starring in hit K-dramas including My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Mouse, and The King 2 Hearts. Meanwhile, Lee Da-in is well-known for her works in Doctor Prisoner and Alice. After dating for a while, Lee Seung-gi wrote a letter to his fans in February this year announcing his wedding plans.

“I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7,” the note read.

“Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you,” he added.

