Lee Seung Gi Faces Criticism For Cancelling New York Show

South Korean soloist Lee Seung Gi embarked on his inaugural US tour with great anticipation, aiming to connect with his Korean-American fan base. However, the tour took an unexpected turn as controversies began to swirl around Lee’s actions during his visit to Atlanta. The tour initially comprised three concerts in different cities. This generated considerable attention from K-pop enthusiasts and fans of the artist.

According to Koreaboo reports, prior to his concert in Atlanta, Lee was supposed to visit some local Korean-American-owned restaurants that had sponsored Lee’s concert in the city. Sponsors had reportedly purchased tickets in bulk and arranged to provide meals for Lee’s staff in exchange for his visit and promotional pictures. However, at the last moment, Lee abruptly cancelled his reservations, citing that he was “unwell". This sudden cancellation left the restaurant owners and sponsors feeling disappointed and perplexed.

This sparked backlash from his Korean-American fans. Following the backlash, it is reported that his New York concert was also cancelled, leaving fans and sponsors in dismay.

Lee is currently on his The Dreamer’s Dream- Chapter 2 tour that started in May 2023. He was supposed to perform in different cities of Asia and the US. In the US, he performed in Los Angeles and Atlanta on August 26 and August 30 respectively. This marked a significant milestone in his career as he sought to expand his fan base beyond South Korea’s borders.

However, after he cancelled his reservation, the restaurant owners expressed their frustration, noting that they had been in communication with Lee’s management and event organisers to plan the visit. The restauranteurs claimed that they did not receive any prior notice of the cancellation and had prepared extensively for his arrival. This turn of events left them questioning whether Lee held little regard for his Korean-American fans. As soon as this news was released, the soloist started facing major criticism for disrespecting his Korean-American fans in Atlanta.

Hugh Entertainment, the event promoters for Lee’s US tour, also voiced their surprise at the last-minute cancellation. They acknowledged receiving numerous complaints from concert sponsors about the abrupt change in schedule. The promoters noted that there appeared to be no visible signs of Lee’s alleged illness. They also said that Lee stayed at another hotel, instead of the Hilton Hotel, which was booked for him by the company. They added that Lee had not provided any explanation to them for this.

In response to the growing backlash, Lee Seung Gi’s management clarified their stance. They explained that the restaurant visit was a verbal agreement. They reportedly mentioned that earlier, Lee’s flight (to Atlanta) had been postponed several times, as a result of which, he was feeling unwell. They said the restaurant visit might have affected Lee’s performance at the concert. Since the show was the most critical scheduled activity at the time, Lee prioritised his commitment to his fans.

Amidst the mounting criticism and controversy, Lee Seung Gi cancelled his New York concert, scheduled for September 2. Speculation swirled about the reasons behind this abrupt cancellation. While some reports suggested ticket sales might have been the issue, Lee’s agency, HUMANMADE, attributed it to “unforeseen circumstances at the venue."