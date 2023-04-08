Lee Seung Gi Sings 'Will You Marry Me' for Lee Da In at Their Wedding, Dreamy Videos Go Viral

It was in the month of February when Lee Seung-gi and Lee D-in officially announced that they were ready to tie the knot. Now, the South Korean celebrity couple has finally sealed the deal in a dreamy wedding ceremony that was hosted in Seoul. Reports suggest that the duo have been romantically involved since 2022 but it wasn’t until a year later that they decided to make their relationship official in public. Mid-2021 they admitted being together leaving their fandom rejoiced and ever since then the two kept on setting couple goals for their followers. Now, photos and videos from their lavish wedding ceremony have created a tremendous buzz on social media.

The romantic atmosphere of the venue was perfectly accented with floral accents and extravagant decor but what stole the limelight was their romantic antics. Bride Lee Da-in looked straight out of a fairy tale in a gorgeous off-shoulder princess gown which was elevated with lace work. The diva’s exaggerated tulle veil was tucked in place with her statement tiara, which also kept her sleek hair neat. Meanwhile, actor and singer Lee Seung-gi looked every bit dapper in a tailored velvet black suit. In the visuals that give fans an inside glimpse of the wedding, the two can be seen walking down the aisle.

As they exchange vows, the couple is showered with white rose petals. In one of the videos, Lee Seoung-gi reportedly sings ‘Will you marry me?’ to his ladylove on stage. Hand-in-hand the duo also share a couple of sweet kisses as they say ‘I do’ to each other. Catch a glimpse of it here:

#LeeSeungGi singing "will you marry me" in his wedding. that hit different omgpic.twitter.com/l6V2ahixA0— Kdrama MEMO (@yuvinXhan) April 7, 2023

In February Lee Seung-Gi shared an official note for fans confirming his wedding date which was set on April 7. “Hello, this is Lee Seung Gi. It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple. I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7,” the note read.

The actor then praised his ladylove by calling her an epitome of love and warmth and also sought blessing from his well-wishers. “Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other’s hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others. Thank you,” the announcement concluded.

Reportedly, the wedding ceremony was attended by many well-known faces including Joshua and Hoshi of Seventeen, Kim Nam Gil, Lee Dong Wook, Cha Eun Woo, Jay Park, And Han Hyo Joo, among others.

Lee Seoung-gi became a household name for starring in hit K-dramas including My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, Mouse, and The King 2 Hearts. Meanwhile, Lee Da-in is well-known for her works in Doctor Prisoner and Alice.

