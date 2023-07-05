'Left Home At 16, Attempted Suicide Four Times': Amit Sadh On His Struggles

Actor Amit Sadh has garnered unparalleled love from the audience for his acting chops in films of different genres. He is now looking forward to his upcoming projects Victor, The Pune Highway, Main and Duranga Season 2. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his personal life and struggles.

Amit said that he couldn’t muster the courage to talk with anyone due to his skin complexion. He also had a fiery temperament because his parents never cared about him. Due to this, Amit said that he left home at the age of 16 and even tried to die by suicide four times.

Before receiving fame as an actor, Amit had to earn a living by working in a garments shop and as a security guard as well. He used to earn Rs 900 by working in the shop. He got his first break in acting with the daily soap Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr (played Aditya Bhargav’s role) which aired on Star Plus. Since that serial, Amit has proved his acting mettle by working on many projects, including OTT. He has received critical acclaim for projects like Breathe: Into The Shadows, Barot House, Avrodh: The Siege Within, etc.

Amit has talked about his choice of challenging and different roles in an interview with Hindustan Times. The Kai Po Che actor said that you have to choose from what you get. Amit also said that we can create what we want. The actor told the portal that he has a romantic role in Sukhee opposite Shilpa Shetty Kundra, which is releasing very soon. According to Amit, he is playing a light-hearted role in this film and his fans are not complaining. “I am not sure what comes in the future, but as an actor I want to be versatile, I want to be challenged and I want to do different roles. Fingers crossed, I think things will be good," he said.

Amit last reprised the role of a policeman Kabir Sawnt in the second season of Breathe: Into the Shadows. The audience loved the series and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.