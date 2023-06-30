Legendary Film Pudhiya Bhoomi, Led by M.G. Ramachandran, Marks 55th Anniversary

Tapi Chanakya’s directorial Pudhiya Bhoomi completed its 55th anniversary a few days ago. Starring M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalitha J in the lead roles, the film was released on 27th June 1968. Billed as a remake of the Hindi film “Himalaya Ki God Mein," Pudhiya Bhoomi emerged as a box office success. Made with a budget of Rs 20 lakhs, the film grossed Rs 50 lakhs.

Pudhiya Bhoomi revolves around an idealistic doctor who prioritizes serving a poverty-stricken village over his promising career. The movie also features M.N. Nambiar, S.A. Ashokan, Nagesh, Pandari Bai, and Ramapriya in significant roles. With music composed by V. C. Guhanathan, the film’s cinematography was handled by P.N. Sundaram. J.R. Movies served as the production label for this venture.

Released in 1968, Pudhiya Bhoomi coincided with the first victory of the DMK party in 1967. The year also saw a by-election in the Tenkasi Constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress legislator Chidambaram Pillai. K.M. Kathiravan was nominated as the DMK candidate for the by-election, and prominent ministers, including the then Public Works Minister Karunanidhi, actively campaigned in the Tenkasi Constituency.

The film features M.G. Ramachandran as the protagonist named Kathiravan, an accomplished heart surgeon who achieves a groundbreaking surgical feat never before accomplished in India.

On the professional front, M.G. Ramachandran delivered a series of successful films, including Nadodi Mannan, Kudiyiruntha Koyil, Ulagam Sutrum Valiban, and Rickshawkaran. Other notable films in his repertoire include Enga Veettu Pillai, Nam Naadu, Thayai Katha Thanayan, and more. Ramachandran made his film debut in 1936 with the movie Sathi Leelavathi and made his final on-screen appearance in the 1983 film Aanandha Kummi. He also served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987.

Meanwhile, Jayalalitha J acted in over 140 movies across various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and English. Her notable films include Gowri Kalyanam, Kumari Penn, Naan, Magarasi, Madi Veettu Mappillai, Pannakarai Pillai, and Moondreezuthu. In addition to her successful film career, she also served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.