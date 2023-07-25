Lena Balakrishnan Looks Impressive In Article 21's Promising Trailer

The official trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Article 21 has been released. Directed by Lenin Balakrishnan, the film stars Aju Varghese, Lena, and Joju George in the lead roles. The Lenin Balakrishnan directorial promises to treat the audience with a compelling story.

The trailer hints at a socially relevant film that illuminates the lives of the underprivileged. Drawing inspiration from the Indian constitution’s Article 21, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty, the film promises to take audiences on a poignant journey that explores human struggles and the pursuit of justice, all within the framework of the law.

In a remarkable turn of events, Lena takes on the role of Thamarai, a Tamil rag picker, in an almost unrecognizable look. Joining her on this journey are talented child artists Nandan Rajesh and Leswin, along with the brilliant performances of Joju George and Aju Varghese in significant roles. Article 21 is backed by Joseph Dhanoop and Praseena under the esteemed banner of Walk With Cinema. With music composed by Gopi Sundar, the cinematography of the film is handled by Ashkar.

So far, the trailer has garnered over 49K views and is still counting. One social media user commented, “Super!! So proud of the team. Can’t wait to watch!”. Another wrote, “Lena is such a great artist. I really hope she wins the best actress award for this movie”. A comment also reads, “That’s a great trailer! looking forward to the movie”.

On the work front, Joju George is best known for films, including Joseph, Shadow of Water, and Udaharanam Sujatha. He has also appeared in films like Nayattu, Charlie, Peace, Pada, Action Hero Biju, Chola, Porinchu Mariyam Jose, and more. The actor was last seen in the film Thuramukham. Now, he is all set to feature in a slew of upcoming films such as Action Hero Biju 2, Karachi 81, Cult, Aaro, Antony, Pulimada, and Irambam to name a few.

Meanwhile, Aju Varghese has been a part of several prominent films, including Minnal Murali, Vellimoonga, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, and Two Countries. His other notable projects include Home, Neram, Pretham 2, Hey Jude, 100 Days of Love, Momo in Dubai, 2018, and more. The actor has an exciting lineup of films including Nancy Rani, Bruce Lee, Virunnu, Pappachan Olivilaanu, and Paathira Kurbana amongst others.