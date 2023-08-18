CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ghoomer ReviewGadar 2 Box OfficeBritney SpearsMade In Heaven 2Vivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys New BMW 7 Series Car Worth Rs 1.70 Crore
1-MIN READ

Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys New BMW 7 Series Car Worth Rs 1.70 Crore

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 13:43 IST

Chennai, India

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Leo releases on October 19.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Leo releases on October 19.

The high-end BMW sedan was introduced in India in January 2023, starting at Rs 1.70 crore, and is presently offered in the 7340i variant.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently bought a new BMW 7 series car. The lavish sedan is a popular choice among celebrities, including Bollywood actors and actresses. Lokesh opted for the black sapphire metallic colour and was recently seen with the car.

A photo of the director receiving the car key from the showroom manager is going viral online. This high-end sedan was introduced in India in January 2023, starting at Rs 1.70 crore, and is presently offered in the 7340i variant. The car is greatly favoured by celebrities and is also owned by numerous Bollywood actors and actresses. Notably, just last year, Kamal Haasan presented director Lokesh Kanagaraj with a new Lexus ES 300, valued at over Rs 65 lakh, as a gesture of appreciation after the blasting success of their movie Vikram.

The 2023 iteration of the BMW 7 Series boasts a remarkable appearance, with a more confident and sophisticated design compared to its forerunner.

On the professional front, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently offered a glimpse of Arjun’s look in Leo, unveiling the character named #HaroldDas. He posted the glimpse with a caption, “And now meet #HaroldDas. Thank you, @akarjunofficial, sir, for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday! #Leo #GlimpseOfHaroldDas #HBDActionKingArjun."

Earlier, the character Antony Das, played by Sanjay Dutt, was introduced, leading to speculation among viewers that Arjun’s character, Harold Das, could potentially be his sibling in the movie due to their common last name. Nevertheless, the filmmakers have deliberately kept an air of mystery surrounding this relationship. Notably, Leo releases on October 19.

Also, there are circulating reports suggesting that Lokesh Kanagaraj will soon collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth for an upcoming film. Additionally, fans are eagerly anticipating Lokesh to work on projects such as Kaithi 2 with Karthi and Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Suriya.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. LEO
  2. movies
  3. regional cinema
  4. news18-discover
first published:August 18, 2023, 13:43 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 13:43 IST