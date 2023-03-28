Vikram’s massive success has made Lokesh Kanagaraj one of the most admired directors in the country. None of his directorial ventures has been a flop and people have enjoyed the latest cinematic universe that the director has been developing with major Tamil stars. The newest instalment that the fans have eagerly been waiting for is the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo.

Lokesh has his fan base for the way he directs films. From stellar star casts to amazing action sequences and outstanding storytelling, Lokesh has everything that the role of a director demands. But now reports suggest that he will be seen acting in RJ Balaji’s upcoming film Singapore Saloon. The poster for the film was revealed on Twitter on November 10, 2022. The details revealed that the film is written and directed by Gokul and produced by Dr Ishari K. Ganesh.

Lokesh will be cameoing in the film and the interesting film is all set to release in summer 2023. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Lokesh’s appearance in the film is special as the director was the bridge between Rj Balaji and Gokul and he was the one who convinced RJ to take the lead role.

Talking about Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, which is popularly known as LCU, the upcoming film Leo is to begin its Chennai schedule soon. They recently wrapped up the film’s Kashmir schedule and after wrapping up in Chennai, the film crew will be heading to Hyderabad to shoot the climax sequence on the sets of Ramoji Film City.

RJ Balaji-starrer Singapore Saloon is in the post-production process currently as the film wrapped up shooting in December 2022. The film will have special cameos from not only Lokesh but also Jiiva and another mystery actor whose name has been kept a secret. Since RJ plays a hairstylist in the film, the cameos would all appear as his customers in the film.

With the movie just a few months away from release, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie’s teaser or trailer launch on YouTube.

