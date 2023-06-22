Leo First Look: Vijay Birthday Bash Kicks Off With Lokesh Kanagaraj Dropping a Menacing Poster

On the occasion of Tamil superstar Vijay’s birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj along with Seven Screen Studio treated fans to the first look of the actor’s upcoming film Leo. At the stroke of midnight, Lokesh took to Twitter and shared a menacing poster of Vijay from the film. The highly anticipated film marks the reunion of Vijay and Trisha and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, and Gautham Menon in pivotal roles.

In the poster, Vijay appears solo with a sledgehammer in his hand. With blood all over the place, the angry actor seems to be on a killing spree in the poster. The actor is joined by a ferocious hyena. Given that the film is predominantly shot in Kashmir, the picturesque mountain also makes an appearance in the background. Check out the poster below:

Fans took to the thread and wished the actor a very happy birthday and thanked the team of Leo for sharing the first look.

If the poster wasn’t enough, the team of Leo will also be sharing the first song from the film, titled Naa Ready, as well. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay turns singer yet again.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the blockbuster 2021 film Master. Leo is touted to be a gangster drama. It is also a part of the director’s Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). LCU is an action-crime thriller universe created by director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Thalapathy Vijay will play the role of a gangster in his forties in this film.

Speaking of the cast, after a gap of more than 14 years, Trisha Krishnan has once again collaborated with Thalapthy Vijay. Sanjay Dutt takes on the role of the antagonist and also portrays Vijay’s father in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is responsible for composing the film’s music.