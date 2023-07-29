Leo: Sanjay Dutt Oozes Swag As Antony Das In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Big Birthday Surprise; Watch

Sanjay Dutt garnered rave reviews from critics and movie buffs with his amazing performance as the antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. And now there is buzz that Sanjay is returning as a villain again in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next directorial Leo featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead. As the actor is celebrating his birthday today, Lokesh Kanagaraj surprised everyone with the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s mass avatar from his next.

On Saturday, the acclaimed film-maker took to his Twitter handle to share a small snippet. In the clip, we can see Sanjay Dutt in his rugged avatar, rocking a salt n pepper beard,

a stylish moustache, as he prostrated in front of an eagle shaped figurine. The actor then turns amid a plume of smoke emanating from his cigarette and he puts a cellphone to his ears and signals something with his fingers. The teaser was well-supported with dramatic music. Along with the video, Lokesh Kanagaraj also penned a note that read, " Meet #AntonyDas

A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you!#HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt ❤️ #Leo ."

For the unversed, Leo is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks producer Jagadish Palanisamy announced Dutt’s addition to the cast on Saturday with a teaser video. “Our favourite @duttsanjay sir joins #Leo Kashmir Schedule. Exciting days ahead. #Thalapathy @actorvijay na @trishtrashers @anirudhofficial @7screenstudio @Dir_Lokesh."

Leo marks Vijay’s 67th film. Besides Vijay, the film also stars Priya Anand, and Gautham Menon. The makers also revealed that Ponniyin Selvan fame actress Trisha Krishnan will star opposite Vijay. This marks Vijay and Trisha’s first film in 14 years. Leo marks the duo’s fifth collaboration. Their last movie together was Kuruvi.

Meanwhile, on his 64th birthday, Sanjay Dutt’w wife Maanayata took to social media to write a birthday wish.

Maanayata expressed her profound gratitude to Sanjay Dutt for his unwavering support throughout their marriage. Sanjay Dutt has been roped in many controversies and has led a rocky lifestyle owing to his legal troubles and drug issues, but both have stood the test of time and always supported each other. Maanyata thanked Sanjay Dutt in her post thanking him for ‘being him’.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata have always been an inspiration to many with their adorable love story, with the star wife supporting him consistently throughout his cancer struggles as well as his earlier troubled life.

Maanyata fondly wished hubby a Happy Birthday in a video that she posted today. She also emphasised that she feels blessed to be a part of his life.

Maanyata wrote, “Happy birthday my bestest half ♥️ words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me….thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life♥️ stay blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod".

The post features a video montage of lovey-dovey throwback pictures of the couple with the Hindi song, Sapna Jahan, playing in the background. Many fans commented on the post wishing Sanjay Baba a very happy birthday. One wrote, “Happy birthday to Sir Stay blessed and Rocking “, another also commented, " Seriously you are very lucky.. and sanju baba also. To have you as a wife . ❤️❤️ Wish you a very happy birthday".

The couple married in 2008 and have two children, Shahraan and Iqra.