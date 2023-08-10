Leonardo DiCaprio Parties In Ibiza With Mick Jagger On His $150 Million Mega Yacht

The Wolf of Wall Street star Leonardo DiCaprio was seen partying with rock star Mick Jagger as his Ibiza trip continued. This destination’s bustling party scene attracted these two great icons from the worlds of film and music. Reportedly, the stage was set for a night of revelry as DiCaprio’s lavish $150 million yacht graced the Ibiza coastline. The pictures soon went viral, and many of their fans shared them on the internet.

Leonardo DiCaprio emanated casual sophistication in the pictures. He embodied the laid-back Mediterranean appeal with a white t-shirt, grey shorts, and white trainers. Further, his face was covered by a black baseball cap. On the other hand, Mick Jagger sat next to him, dressed in a striking black and purple patterned shirt and a white baseball cap, looking dapper and inspiring many followers. The luxurious yacht belonging to Leonardo DiCaprio could also be seen in the backdrop

Earlier in July this year, Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded gala in London, but he reportedly barely stayed for an hour, allowing guests such as bandmate Ronnie Wood and Leonardo DiCaprio to dance the night away without him. The celebration took place at the Embargo Republica Club in Chelsea, west London.

Over the weekend bae Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire were spotted hanging out just off the shore of the Balearic island in Ibiza, Spain. #LeonardoDiCaprio #TobeyMaguire pic.twitter.com/xDAWJ9IdEF— Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) August 7, 2023

More new photo’s of bae Leonardo DiCaprio in Ibiza. #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/AiIQfT5mAh— Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) August 8, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diicen Mx (@diicenmx)

On the latest stop on his yacht voyage around Europe, Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by Love Island actress Arabella Chi. The actress got aboard the luxury yacht wearing a sassy golden bikini that highlighted her curves, showcasing her gorgeous form. Her hair cascaded straight around her shoulders, and trendy sunglasses completed her beach-ready look.

Leonardo DiCaprio will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which is set to be released in October. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons in crucial parts. Killers of the Flower Moon premiered as an out-of-competition film at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was reportedly appreciated with a nine-minute standing ovation. The actor has come a long way since his humble beginnings as a recurring character on the 1990s sitcom Parenthood. He is still remembered by many for his role in Titanic. He is now regarded as one of Hollywood’s most successful actors.