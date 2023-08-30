Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers Of The Flower Moon To Hit Theatres Worldwide On October 20

Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, captured the spotlight at its Cannes 2023 premiere with a thunderous nine-minute standing ovation. As excitement builds for this cinematic masterpiece, moviegoers will be thrilled to learn that the film’s release plan has taken a new turn and now it won’t be a direct to OTT release. The makers have now opted for a worldwide theatrical release on October 20, delighting those who wanted to get the big screen experience. Following its theatrical run, the film will make its streaming debut on Apple TV However, the exact date for the streaming release is yet to be announced.

Apple and Paramount had initially planned to give the film a limited release on October 6, followed by a digital release. However, Scorsese’s upcoming movie is now making history by changing its release strategy. As of now, the exact reason behind this decision has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, according to Variety, Hollywood is currently struggling with strikes that doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Until the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) doesn’t resolve the issue, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and cast members won’t be able to promote the high-budget crime thriller.

Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and penned by Eric Roth and Scorsese, is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. The film, set against the backdrop of 1920s Oklahoma, explores a series of brutal crimes known as the Reign of Terror. Alongside Leonardo and Lily Gladstone, the movie will also feature Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal in key roles.

Despite garnering a standing ovation and positive reviews after its premiere at Cannes, the movie was ineligible for the festival’s top honour, the Palme d’Or award. This was due to the film being showcased out of competition during the festival.

The upcoming movie marks the sixth collaboration between the actor and director. Their past projects include Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Audition. Interestingly, their partnership will continue with their upcoming seventh collaboration, which is scheduled to go on floors next year. As per reports, the movie is adaptation of journalist David Grann’s book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder and the rights have been secured by Apple Original Films.